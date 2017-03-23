Bismarck Police seek help locating wanted vehicle theft suspect
Bismarck Police are seeking the public's help locating Tony N. Tanner who is a suspect in recent vehicle thefts in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Bismarck Police say if you come into contact with Tanner call 911 immediately, and do not approach him or make any contact.
