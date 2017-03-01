Bismarck Main Street Minute 3/3
Solidcore, a new workout that works you to the core is opening its doors Saturday and Schweitzer's Gourmet Meats is chopping away in Moffit. "It works your entire body, so we work center core, left oblique, right oblique, left leg, right leg, and upper body all in 50 minutes," said Meg Bradshaw, senior VP of Client Experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|14 hr
|Bird
|22
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Thu
|Mikey
|2
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 22
|Mikey
|12
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC