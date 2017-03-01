Bismarck Main Street Minute 3/3

Solidcore, a new workout that works you to the core is opening its doors Saturday and Schweitzer's Gourmet Meats is chopping away in Moffit. "It works your entire body, so we work center core, left oblique, right oblique, left leg, right leg, and upper body all in 50 minutes," said Meg Bradshaw, senior VP of Client Experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.