Bill to limit school bond elections fails in N.D. Senate

Opponents of the bill said this takes away flexibility from school districts, which they need as the state continues to grow. "Many times there will be a Plan A and a Plan B for a school, so if they run Plan A in January they'll want to run Plan B as soon as possible so that they can still catch that construction season," said Sen. Kyle Davison, R-Fargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.