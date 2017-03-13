Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Access pipeline
There are 1 comment on the Greenwich Citizen story from Saturday, titled Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Access pipeline. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:
This Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo, shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access pipeline is taking place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County near Cannon Ball, N.D. Federal Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday, March 14 denied a request by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux to stop oil from flowing while they appeal his earlier decision allowing pipeline construction to finish.
#1 Yesterday
'The tribes fear the pipeline could harm their right to practice their religion.'
Sounds like they have been smoking too much sacred herbs.
