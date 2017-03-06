American Indians protesting Trump, pi...

American Indians protesting Trump, pipeline with march

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

An Associated Press analysis shows North Dakota stands to gain more than $110 million annually in tax revenue after oil begins coursing through the pipeline. BISMARCK, N.D.>> Members of American Indian tribes from around the country are gathering in Washington for four days of protests against the Trump administration and the Dakota Access oil pipeline that will culminate with a Friday march on the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Mar 3 Bird 22
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 22 Mikey 12
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Feb 7 RustyS 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Feb '17 CZars_R_US 18
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb '17 Really 1
News Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe... Feb '17 Americawatcher 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Burleigh County was issued at March 06 at 5:53PM CST

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC