American Indians protesting Trump, pipeline with march
An Associated Press analysis shows North Dakota stands to gain more than $110 million annually in tax revenue after oil begins coursing through the pipeline. BISMARCK, N.D.>> Members of American Indian tribes from around the country are gathering in Washington for four days of protests against the Trump administration and the Dakota Access oil pipeline that will culminate with a Friday march on the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|Mar 3
|Bird
|22
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 22
|Mikey
|12
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb '17
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb '17
|Americawatcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC