Actress Shailene Woodley reaches deal in pipeline protest

In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, actress Shailene Woodley, left, is led to a transport vehicle by a Morton County Sheriff's deputy after being arrested at a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near St. Anthony, N.D. Woodley reached a plea deal Friday, March 24, 2017, over her involvement in protests against the oil pipeline that calls for no jail time. BISMARCK, N.D. - Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley has reached a plea deal that calls for no jail time over her involvement in protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota.

