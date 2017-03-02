Across the US, a Republican push to c...

Across the US, a Republican push to criminalise protest in time of Donald Trump

Bismarck, ND: About an hour after some 200 police officers cleared the last demonstrators against the Dakota Access Pipeline from their sprawling encampment on the North Dakota prairie last week, Governor Doug Burgum signed into law four bills aimed at making it easier to control such protests. With a few strokes of a pen, he placed the state in the vanguard of an emerging backlash by conservative forces against political and social advocates who see demonstrations -- however unruly -- as free speech protected by the Constitution.

