8 Arrested in Guardian Angel Human Trafficking Operation
Update One of the men arrested, Dan Durr, is listed as the CEO/President of Don's Car Washes, Inc. here in Fargo according to the company's website. The local business has two locations, one on 13th Avenue South and one on 52nd Avenue South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|15 hr
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Casi Bolon
|Mar 3
|Bird
|22
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 22
|Mikey
|12
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb '17
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb '17
|Americawatcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC