50 states before 50
About seven years ago, the Rockwoods made a family pact to visit all 50 states before they each turned fifty. This week one of the Rockwoods met his goal, just two weeks before his birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|20 hr
|SHUT UP 100 fools
|3
|Casi Bolon
|Mar 3
|Bird
|22
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 22
|Mikey
|12
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb '17
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb '17
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb '17
|Americawatcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC