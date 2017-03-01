39-year-old man charged with robbery in Bismarck
Bismarck Police say on Tuesday, Christopher Condon was followed by hotel employees after he left the hotel restaurant without paying for his food. While Condon was leaving the building, he dropped his backpack and a tablet fell out.
