Why trusts aren't reducing the conflicts in Trump's cabinet

Read more: MarketWatch

Former Gov. Rick Perry testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee committee hearing on his nomination to be energy secretary. With a stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump lifted the share price of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners by $1.25, or 3%, on a surge in trading volume Jan. 24. It was the new president's fifth day in office, and the occasion was his memorandum ordering the U.S. Army to approve-"in an expedited manner"-the completion of a controversial crude oil pipeline in a remote area four hours south of Bismarck, North Dakota.

