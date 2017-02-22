Why trusts aren't reducing the conflicts in Trump's cabinet

Former Gov. Rick Perry testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee committee hearing on his nomination to be energy secretary. With a stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump lifted the share price of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners by $1.25, or 3%, on a surge in trading volume Jan. 24. It was the new president's fifth day in office, and the occasion was his memorandum ordering the U.S. Army to approve-"in an expedited manner"-the completion of a controversial crude oil pipeline in a remote area four hours south of Bismarck, North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.