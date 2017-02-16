TSA says Bismarck Airport needs to amp up security due to increase in traffic
The increase in traffic at the Bismarck Airport means some security changes are coming, but they will come with a cost. The Transportation Security Administration says the private security firm hired by the airport no longer meets the standards for training and arrest authority.
