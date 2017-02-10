Transition options available for thos...

Transition options available for those being evacuated from Oceti Sakowin DAPL protest camp

Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The state's Departments of Human Services, Emergency Services and Health have partnered to provide transportation, food and one night at a hotel to anyone from the camp wishing to leave the state. A travel assistance center is set up in Bismarck where anyone can receive a check up, a hygiene kit, a $15 meal voucher and a bus ticket to anywhere in the lower 48 states.

