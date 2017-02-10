Transition options available for those being evacuated from Oceti Sakowin DAPL protest camp
The state's Departments of Human Services, Emergency Services and Health have partnered to provide transportation, food and one night at a hotel to anyone from the camp wishing to leave the state. A travel assistance center is set up in Bismarck where anyone can receive a check up, a hygiene kit, a $15 meal voucher and a bus ticket to anywhere in the lower 48 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|12
|Casi Bolon
|Mon
|Alrightalright
|14
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC