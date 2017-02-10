Transition options available for those being evacuated from Oceti Sakowin DAPL protest camp

The state's Departments of Human Services, Emergency Services and Health have partnered to provide transportation, food and one night at a hotel to anyone from the camp wishing to leave the state. A travel assistance center is set up in Bismarck where anyone can receive a check up, a hygiene kit, a $15 meal voucher and a bus ticket to anywhere in the lower 48 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.