The Latest: Pipeline developer opposes halt to construction
This June 20, 2012, photo provided by ALM shows U.S. District Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg in Washington, D.C. Boasberg is overseeing a lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux, two Dakotas tribes who maintain the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois threatens their drinking water and cultural sites. Razor wire and concrete barriers protect access to the Dakota Access pipeline drilling site Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|9
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC