Suspect in custody after Monday morni...

Suspect in custody after Monday morning shooting in Bismarck

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

Police have released the name of the suspect who faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting incident Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Feb 24 BEN 20
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 22 Mikey 12
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Feb 7 RustyS 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Feb 2 CZars_R_US 18
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb 1 Really 1
News Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe... Feb 1 Americawatcher 1
Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12) Jan 31 NORMAN BATES 3
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC