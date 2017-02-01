Soldiers welcomed home from Iraq, Kuwait at Bismarck Airport
It was a happy day Wednesday for families at the Bismarck Municipal Airport when their loved ones serving in Iraq and Kuwait came home. Six Army soldiers came home to find their loved ones waiting for them with balloons and smiles on their faces.
