Soldiers welcomed home from Iraq, Kuw...

Soldiers welcomed home from Iraq, Kuwait at Bismarck Airport

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

It was a happy day Wednesday for families at the Bismarck Municipal Airport when their loved ones serving in Iraq and Kuwait came home. Six Army soldiers came home to find their loved ones waiting for them with balloons and smiles on their faces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... 16 min Really 1
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... 6 hr CZars_R_US 16
News Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe... 15 hr Americawatcher 1
Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12) Tue NORMAN BATES 3
Casi Bolon Jan 14 Loosey 11
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC