Schools continue to teach lost art of cursive writing
Cursive writing and reading is a dying art form, but some schools are continuing to teach it in their classrooms, despite the new technology that is available. Writing with the swish of your pencil isn't part of the curriculum in some states, but it is still being taught to students in North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|15 hr
|Alrightalright
|14
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|9
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC