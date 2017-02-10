Royal Snowflake Ball enchants the Bismarck Ramada Hotel

Children dressed up to the nines in their royal outfits to meet the Snow Queen, Snow Princess, Little Mermaid, and a lot more royal princesses. "The reason we do this is for the kids and just, when they walk in the room and they see these princesses and how excited they are to see these princesses it just completely melts our heart and we know that we're doing this for a really good reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.