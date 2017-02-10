Royal Snowflake Ball enchants the Bismarck Ramada Hotel
Children dressed up to the nines in their royal outfits to meet the Snow Queen, Snow Princess, Little Mermaid, and a lot more royal princesses. "The reason we do this is for the kids and just, when they walk in the room and they see these princesses and how excited they are to see these princesses it just completely melts our heart and we know that we're doing this for a really good reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|9
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC