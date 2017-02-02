Review of Dakota Access pipeline coul...

Review of Dakota Access pipeline could be beginning of end for opponents

AP photo This photo from video provided by KXMB in Bismarck, N.D., shows cleanup beginning Monday at a North Dakota encampment near Cannon Ball, where Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents have protested for months. BISMARCK, N.D. – The Army's review of a proposal to finish the Dakota Access pipeline could be the beginning of the end for opponents who have been fighting the project for nearly a year.

