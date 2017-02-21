Popular ride-share service 'Lyft' com...

Popular ride-share service 'Lyft' coming to Bismarck, other ND cities

Ride-share service Lyft is launching in 54 cities across the country Thursday, including Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo. The service is expected to launch at noon Thursday.

