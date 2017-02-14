Over 300,000 hours and $32 million spent on DAPL protests by North Dakota
The state of North Dakota released its latest tally of man hours and dollars spent from the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests. The state has spent almost $33 million in taxpayer dollars managing the protests at the site.
