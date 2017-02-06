Outdoor Winter Spiel allows Bis-Man residents to curl on the Missouri River
The Annual Outdoor Winter Spiel hosted by the Pier in Bismarck is on it's 12th year, where members are enjoying the social aspect of the game. The Annual Outdoor Winter Spiel hosted by the Pier in Bismarck is on it's 12th year, where members are enjoying the social aspect of the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|19
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC