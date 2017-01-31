Next 25 Articles

In their confirmation hearings, many of President Trump's national security appointees-including Jim Mattis, Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, and Nikki Haley-expressed disagreement with his views on Russia, the Russian-linked hacks of Democratic targets, NATO, the border wall, torture, and other important subjects. At the same time, Trump was staffing the White House with hardline aides, including counselor Stephen Bannon, policy adviser Stephen Miller, and National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who appeared much more simpatico with the views that he himself expressed on the campaign trail.

