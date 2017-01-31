Next 25 Articles
In their confirmation hearings, many of President Trump's national security appointees-including Jim Mattis, Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, and Nikki Haley-expressed disagreement with his views on Russia, the Russian-linked hacks of Democratic targets, NATO, the border wall, torture, and other important subjects. At the same time, Trump was staffing the White House with hardline aides, including counselor Stephen Bannon, policy adviser Stephen Miller, and National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who appeared much more simpatico with the views that he himself expressed on the campaign trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|2 hr
|CZars_R_US
|16
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|11 hr
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC