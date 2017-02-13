Judge denies request to halt Dakota Access pipeline work

This aerial photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Cannon Ball, N.D. It is the last big section of the $3.8 billion pipeline, which would carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. A federal judge on Monday refused to stop construction on the last stretch of the pipeline, which is progressing much faster than expected.

