Jeans get governor booted from North Dakota Senate's floor

In this Jan. 4, 2017 photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum greet the crowd at the governor's inauguration celebration in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum's preference for wearing jeans got him booted from the North Dakota Senate floor Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, while he was posing for a photo with some high school students. A spokesman says the governor "meant no disrespect to the chamber rules."

