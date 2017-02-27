Flight attendant charged in fake bomb...

Flight attendant charged in fake bomb threat signs plea deal

This undated file photo provided by the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department in Bismarck, N.D., shows Justin Cox-Sever, of Tempe, Ariz. Cox-Sever, a flight attendant accused of fabricating bomb threats on two U.S. flights in 2015, signed a plea deal Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, with prosecutors to avoid trial but still could spend decades in prison.

