Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

An elderly woman is escorted to a transport van after being arrested by law enforcement at the Oceti Sakowin camp as part of the final sweep of the Dakota Access pipeline protesters in Morton County, T... . A backhoe rips through a wood structure to begin the cleaning up process at the Oceti Sakowin camp as law enforcement swept through the camp arresting the final Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters in... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.