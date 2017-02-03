Daniel TwoHearts, accused of shooting at police, stealing car with baby inside, is arrested

A man accused of shooting at police officers in Grand Forks, stealing a car with a baby inside, leading law enforcement on a wild chase and evading capture for more than a day is in custody after an apparent suicide attempt, according to authorities. Daniel TwoHearts, who lived in Bismarck at least as recently as 2015 according to court documents, shot himself after officers began to negotiate with him in a Devils Lake apartment, according Capt.

