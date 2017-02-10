Colleagues say judge in Dakota pipeli...

Colleagues say judge in Dakota pipeline case is even-handed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Gazette

This June 20, 2012, photo provided by ALM shows U.S. District Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg in Washington, D.C. Boasberg is overseeing a lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux, two Dakotas tribes who maintain the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois threatens their drinking water and cultural sites. BISMARCK, N.D. - The federal judge who will decide whether oil flows through the disputed Dakota Access pipeline has shown sympathy for the historical plight of American Indians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 9
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Feb 7 RustyS 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Feb 2 CZars_R_US 18
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb 1 Really 1
News Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe... Feb 1 Americawatcher 1
Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12) Jan 31 NORMAN BATES 3
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan 23 nativeamericanmother 32
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC