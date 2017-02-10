Colleagues say judge in Dakota pipeline case is even-handed

This June 20, 2012, photo provided by ALM shows U.S. District Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg in Washington, D.C. Boasberg is overseeing a lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux, two Dakotas tribes who maintain the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois threatens their drinking water and cultural sites. BISMARCK, N.D. - The federal judge who will decide whether oil flows through the disputed Dakota Access pipeline has shown sympathy for the historical plight of American Indians.

