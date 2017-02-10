Broken water line floods stores in Bi...

Broken water line floods stores in Bismarck shopping mall Thursday, February 9

The leak started in the eastern side of Kirkwood Mall on Wednesday but quickly spread across the carpeted floor as shop owners and workers watched and others sandbagged and mopped entrances. Mall officials said the leak was detected quickly but the valves to shut off the water were frozen and closing them took two hours.

