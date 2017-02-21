Breathe ND in danger of closing after...

Breathe ND in danger of closing after committee votes to defund it

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The voters of North Dakota helped form the Center for Tobacco Prevention and Control Policy, also known as Breathe ND, when they voted to dedicate tobacco lawsuit settlement money to preventing future use. Now, some think the group is no longer needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon 23 hr Alrightalright 14
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 9
News Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p... Feb 7 RustyS 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Feb 2 CZars_R_US 18
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Feb 1 Really 1
News Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe... Feb 1 Americawatcher 1
Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12) Jan 31 NORMAN BATES 3
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC