Bismarck woman shares experience to raise awareness for heart disease

February is American Heart Month, and even though heart disease is often seen as a man's disease it's still the leading cause of death in American women. Lorene Hohbein had a heart attack before going into cardiac arrest, now she wants women to understand how important it is to look after themselves.

