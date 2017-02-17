Bismarck woman arrested after a high speed chase

Authorities say around noon on Saturday, officers from the Bureau of Indian Affairs located a stolen vehicle in the Fort Yates area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled northbound on Highway 24. The driver, 27-yaer-old Cherelynn Bendickson, fled from officers north and then west on Highway 24 before continuing north on Highway 6 towards Mandan.

