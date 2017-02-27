Bismarck Schools ask for $57 million bond to fix school overcrowding
On March 7, people who are eligible to vote and who live in the Bismarck school district may go to the polls to either approve or deny a $57.5 million bond. That money would go toward expanding the district's secondary schools to allow for an influx of students.
