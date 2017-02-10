Bismarck residents take advantage of rare February heat wave
"The kids are getting super cooped up after winter so we thought we'd come here and burn off some energy and it's nice to get out and have some sun," says Alisha Martin, a resident of a Bismarck. "I love it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|9
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC