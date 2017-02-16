Bismarck Police seek help locating pick up truck that was stolen from Bismarck Motor Company
Bismarck police say a white Toyota Tacoma pick up was stolen from Bismarck Motor Company sometime between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13. In this video provided by the Bismarck Police Department you'll see the suspect get out and start pumping gas. If you've seen the vehicle or the man right there on your screen, please call the police or Crime Stoppers at 701- 224-8477.
