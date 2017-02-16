Bismarck Police Chief receives 'Love Without Fear Award' from Abused Adult Resource Center
"I chose to wear the uniform for this event just as a reminder it is the officers and the detectives that are out in the field every day that really deserve this award, that should be thanked for what they do - to run into these very dangerous and emotional situations just to ensure the safety of the people in our community," says Donlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|9
|Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil p...
|Feb 7
|RustyS
|2
|News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app...
|Feb 2
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande...
|Feb 1
|Really
|1
|Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe...
|Feb 1
|Americawatcher
|1
|Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC