Bar closing time in Minot to remain at 1 a.m.
The city's liquor and gambling committee voted down a motion to extend bar hours to 2 a.m., following safety concerns from the police. Chief Jason Olson told the committee that the major cities in the eastern part of the state stay open until 2 a.m., but most of the big towns west of that, such as Bismarck and Williston, close at 1 a.m. "It is gonna cause us more issues later into the night, and I believe, probably a few more issues than we deal with now, because I do think that this will result in a certain percentage of people becoming more intoxicated, which, inevitably, causes issues for us," said Olson.
