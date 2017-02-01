Bar closing time in Minot to remain a...

Bar closing time in Minot to remain at 1 a.m.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The city's liquor and gambling committee voted down a motion to extend bar hours to 2 a.m., following safety concerns from the police. Chief Jason Olson told the committee that the major cities in the eastern part of the state stay open until 2 a.m., but most of the big towns west of that, such as Bismarck and Williston, close at 1 a.m. "It is gonna cause us more issues later into the night, and I believe, probably a few more issues than we deal with now, because I do think that this will result in a certain percentage of people becoming more intoxicated, which, inevitably, causes issues for us," said Olson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... 23 hr CZars_R_US 19
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba mouth from Brande... Wed Really 1
News Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipe... Wed Americawatcher 1
Cyclist illegally ticketed by police for riding... (Jun '12) Jan 31 NORMAN BATES 3
Casi Bolon Jan 14 Loosey 11
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,068 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC