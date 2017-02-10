10 arrested and 20 fires set during the emergency evacuation at DAPL
The North Dakota Joint Information Center sent out a release on Wednesday's events at the Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Camp. Gov. Doug Burgum's emergency evacuation order required protesters to leave the main camp Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. - At least two explosions occurred.
