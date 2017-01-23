UTTC President serving on Commission on Native Children
North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp was one of two sponsors of a bill to look into the challenges they face and figure out what can be done about it. And one of the key figures in the effort is right here in Bismarck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|11 hr
|nativeamericanmother
|32
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC