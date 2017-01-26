Tribal leader asks Trump to reconsider pipeline action

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. BISMARCK, N.D.- The leader of the Standing Rock Sioux is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his push for completion of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline.

