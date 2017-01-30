Trial for Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael...

Trial for Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Rivera begins

The trial for a Deputy U.S. Marshal accused of recording video of women in Bismarck store fitting rooms and a hotel started Monday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Rivera sat before Judge Thomas Schneider as the state called numerous victims to testify about Rivera's actions with his phone, one woman just fifteen years old.

