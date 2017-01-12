Tips for safe driving on the snow, ice
North Dakota's winter is far from over, which means poor driving conditions for drivers aren't going away anytime soon. But there are ways to protect you and everyone else on the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 2
|Beathera
|9
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Dec 31
|DakotaKyd
|31
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC