Ten apply for ND Board of Higher Educ...

Ten apply for ND Board of Higher Education Wednesday, January 11

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D Ten people have applied for two openings on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.a The terms of Kari Reichert and Kathleen Neset, who is chairwoman of the board, end July 1. Neset has applied for a new four-year term. Reichert did not seek reappointment.a The two pending choices will be Gov. Doug Burgum's first appointments to the higher education board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casi Bolon Jan 2 Beathera 9
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Dec 31 DakotaKyd 31
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story Dec 13 Go figr 27
News Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave... Dec '16 how far 7
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Wind Chill Warning for Burleigh County was issued at January 12 at 6:40PM CST

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC