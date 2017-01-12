Ten apply for ND Board of Higher Education Wednesday, January 11

BISMARCK, N.D Ten people have applied for two openings on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.a The terms of Kari Reichert and Kathleen Neset, who is chairwoman of the board, end July 1. Neset has applied for a new four-year term. Reichert did not seek reappointment.a The two pending choices will be Gov. Doug Burgum's first appointments to the higher education board.

