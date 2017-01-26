Suspect in Jamaican lottery scam pleads not guilty in US

This undated photo provided by Burleigh County Sheriff's Department Detention Center in Bismarck, N.D. shows Lavrick Willocks. Willocks, a Jamaican man accused of being the kingpin of a multimillion-dollar lottery scam that victimized dozens of people across the U.S., pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in federal court in North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.