Suspect in Jamaican lottery scam pleads not guilty in US
This undated photo provided by Burleigh County Sheriff's Department Detention Center in Bismarck, N.D. shows Lavrick Willocks. Willocks, a Jamaican man accused of being the kingpin of a multimillion-dollar lottery scam that victimized dozens of people across the U.S., pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in federal court in North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC