Some lawmakers push to end parking meter ban, Fargo City Leaders agree

North Dakota lawmakers are battling over if your city should decide if they need parking meters or should the state continue to ban them. A hearing on repealing the state's 69 year old law that bans parking meters happened Thursday afternoon in the senate.

