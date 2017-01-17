Solen Sioux Boys Basketball
Now that the junior college teams have hit the conference portion of the season, games are usually played on Monday and Thursday. Monday, both Bismarck schools have home double-headers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Dec 31
|DakotaKyd
|31
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC