Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement

In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Law enforcement officers, left, drag a person from a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, near the town of St. Anthony in rural Morton County, N.D. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, that the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.