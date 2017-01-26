Runoff concerns rise
Kim Fundingsland/MDN A vehicle crosses the Souris River near Minot's water treatment plant where a floodwall was recently completed. The National Weather Service warns that the current snowpack contains enough water to place spring flooding risk above normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bismarck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 23
|nativeamericanmother
|32
|Casi Bolon
|Jan 14
|Loosey
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-Lynch story
|Dec '16
|Go figr
|27
|Dakota Access pipeline protesters told to leave...
|Dec '16
|how far
|7
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bismarck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC