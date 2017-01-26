Next 25 Articles

The New York Times doesn't have much standing to complain about being labeled the "opposition" by the Trump administration, given a column the paper featured on its front page that actually used the word to describe the editorial direction of the Times. Reporters and editors at the paper were indignant Wednesday when White House chief strategist Steve Bannon labeled mainstream outlets including The New York Times as the "opposition party," and said the media should "keep its mouth shut."

